GILFORD — Albert Lucien St. Cyr, 62, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Beloved Husband, Father, Pepere, Brother, Trailmaster, Harbormaster, Jack-of-all-Trades, Master of the Transfer Station. The man of my life for the last 40 years. My best friend whom I miss…Penny.
From Sister Connie: My baby brother....his name was supposed to be Alfred, but confusion over my parent’s friend Al’s real name resulted in his name being wrong as their friend’s name was Alfred. He was By-By, Alby, Al. I was 9, I wanted a sister after 2 brothers...he was my baby brother, I was his big sister. A little kid as I was a teenager. I was married by the time he was a teen. BUT, he was always my baby brother, even as we grew up with families of our own. He was my girls’ ‘Uncle Al – the kiddies pal;’ a nickname he cherished.
He came to me for advice at times, or just to let me know what was happening in his life. He and Penny spent weeks at our camp for a few years, always finding something to fix, including siding part of the camp, fixing our pump in the boat etc. He loved the water, we all did, something instilled in all of us from the time we were children, camping at Lake George, NY. He eventually found himself on Winnipesaukee and it was his love, his ‘happy place’. He loved his children and wanted the best for them, teaching them to love the water as he did.
He was loved, he will be missed. He loved my strawberry rhubarb pie. I would go up to his office and have lunch and bring him some the last few years. It was a cherished time for us. Sadness for the loss of Christian weighed heavily on his heart, and finally broke it.
Rest easy and in peace baby brother — I know Mom had her arms out to wrap them around you, Dad was there to welcome you and you now have your arms wrapped around your son. I know that you will not be here to watch your grand-daughter grow up, but as a family we will do our best to let her know who her Pepere was and I hope by writing this that Penny & Paige understand we loved you, as they do.
My deepest sadness comes with what he will miss, the thought that he’ll never get the chance to enjoy his retirement and to watch Lyra grow up. Have peace my brother! I won’t have a way to call you on your birthday, but know I will remember you every February 4th. Love you forever.
From brother Ron: Upon reflecting on Al’s life, the thing that stands out to us the most was his love for enjoying life, but even more so, teaching children how to enjoy life. Whether it be snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, hosting elaborate sledding parties, having competitions on the balance log at the lake, egging kids on to jump off the dive platform – there were always children involved! Happy, laughing children, who loved (whether related or not) “Uncle Al.” And no doubt, he got that from his mom!
From brother Larry: No words can ever express how much you meant to me. I will miss our weekly phone calls, our visits with you at the lake, and most recently, the hunting trip we did together at my camp in VT. You have always been there for me. There is a big hole in my heart and I will miss you so much. But, at least I know you are with Christian and that brings me peace. Love you brother.
As was Albert’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.