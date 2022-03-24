MOULTONBOROUGH — Loving Husband, Father, Brother and Son, Adrien A. Labrie Jr. 73 of Moultonborough, passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2022. He had been quietly and bravely battling Diabetes along with both advanced heart and kidney disease. That Sunday, without notice, the Lord called him home to be by his side. He was born in Litchfield on Feb 2, 1949, the son of the Theresa Labrie and the late Adrien Labrie.
Originally from Nashua, and then later moving to Merrimack in 1978 and finally landing in Moultonborough in 1991. Adrien “Junior” (Dad) was active in a million different things along his journey. He was always involved in real estate and construction throughout his entire life. He was remarkably wise and had a keen business sense. He had a stubborn and determined way about him and he always finished what he started, no matter what it took. He was a pioneer and graduated from the first class at Bishop Guertin High School in 1967, from there, he would continue to Bryant and Stratton College in Boston and earn his Associates degree in business management with a concentration in marketing.
He was a true American patriot, after attending college he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a French Interpreter and quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant. Following his service in the Marines, he would come home and work alongside of his father and his brother in the family construction business. Labrie Construction of Nashua was highly respected and known for building schools, churches, and post offices throughout the state. As his role with the company evolved, he earned his New Hampshire Real Estate Broker’s license and later established Labrie Realty which subsequently became one of first Century 21 Real Estate franchises in New Hampshire.
He never truly retired, in fact he doubled down in recent years and started working with his daughter Chrissy at Natural Retreats in Moultonborough. He was thrilled to be able to work with his daughter and guide her along with his extensive knowledge in the real estate field. He could not have been prouder when she recently earned her Broker’s license. His most recent and most important goal was to finally take his wife and move to Florida in September where the climate was warmer and where he knew she would be happier with her brother and close friends nearby. Ironically, this is the one mission he wouldn’t be able to complete.
He Loved fishing and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, New England Pro sports, driving his “1931 Model A” and riding his Harley. Most of all he loved his entire family and never passed judgement on anyone. He was the guy you counted on when you needed something. He was creative and always found a way to come through for you. He was dependable, honorable and trustworthy and he had a very special place In his heart for Jack and Alana, his only two grandkids. He taught them discipline, respect and self-worth.
For those that knew him well, this “Highlight Reel” is for you: Tennis and Golf at Amherst CC; CB Radios “this is the Whopper — you got your ears on Greenfox?”; Nashua Garden Hockey; The Elks Club with Uncle Rob; Huge Dena Ave block parties; 1980 USA Olympic Hockey with Dave Desrosiers; WWF Wrestling and the Three Stooges on Saturdays; Darts at the lake with Dave & Cathy; Ice fishing & Rumplemintz with Uncle Jim; family boat races to Burger King in Paugus Bay - Jr vs. Peps style, weekends at the lake, he had hilarious sayings like… Take it easy on the “J”, what’s wrong with you, I have paperwork to do, and that looks like a real fudge gummy, he loved Caesars Palace top floor living and helicopter rides with Tom Bingham and crew, and we can’t forget Sturgis and Daytona with the Barbed Wire Bunch and last but not least how about those unforgettable vacations in Aruba with everyone he loved more than life itself.
We will miss him and his opinions, his political views, and his spontaneous whit. Growing up with 11 sisters and one brother was an interesting combination, being one of 13 kids was something special to him. Everyone who knew him loved him, he was funny and proud, but most of all he was “in demand,” people would always look to him for advice.
In the end, God apparently saw these qualities too, and the rest “as they say” is history. So here we are, one less hero to walk among us but one more to look over us (and you bet he will). Rest in peace Dad we all love you, you were the best of the best and as good as they come! You were a true inspiration to us all. We will never forget the lessons you taught all of us. You are already missed beyond words! Godspeed.
Love, Brian, Chrissy & Mom
Adrien is survived by his loving Wife and best friend Dorothea Labrie (Dickie) of 54 years; his son, Brian H. Labrie and wife Kerry Labrie; his daughter, Christina Labrie and her significant other Douglas Grier; his grandson, Jack Douglas Ames; and granddaughter, Alana Adrien Ames; and his loving, loyal dog, Emmy Labrie.
Adrien is also survived by his mother, Theresa Labrie; his sister, Jacqueline Buchan and husband Walter; brother, Norman Labrie and wife, Susan; sister, Gisele Forcier and husband, Donald; sister, Denise Desrosiers and partner Clint Sloper; sister, Gloria Jenkins and husband Robert; sister, Celeste Finn and husband, David; sister, Lydia Belanger and husband Robert; sister, Anna Nickles and husband Mark; sister, Patricia Labrie and partner Paul Mullen; sister, Marie Leonard and husband Joseph; sister, Angela Bush and husband Jeffrey; sister, Laura Labrie; and brother-in-law, Robert Barry and wife Dorothy Barry.
He is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins as well as many great nieces and nephews and you ALL know who you are.
A memorial service at The Veterans Cemetery located in Boscawen, New Hampshire will be held on May 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. All are invited to celebrate his life. Please remember to bring your stories & memories to trade with others.
In Lieu of flowers — memorial contributions can be made to the Police, Fire & Rescue Departments of Moultonborough.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign Adrien’s Book of memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
