MEREDITH — The Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association recently presented its annual scholarships to three students from the Inter-Lakes High School Class of 2020. Scholarships were presented to Gwen Earol Carranza, Mollie Durand and Hailey Minkle.
Gwen will attend Lakes Region Community College in Laconia and major in Nursing. While at Inter-Lakes, he was captain of the Varsity Boys Basketball team, a member of the high school Math team, an Honor Roll student all four years, and a volunteer for various civic and community organizations.
Mollie will continue her studies at Plymouth State University where she will pursue a degree in Nursing. During her high school years, Mollie was a three sport athlete – soccer, basketball and track – and was captain of all three teams during her senior year. She was a member of National Honor Society, the high school band and the Outing Club. In 2019, Mollie was one of only 96 students chosen nationwide for the prestigious USMC Semper Fidelis All-American Award for her outstanding accomplishments both athletically and academically.
Hailey is the 2020 recipient of the Marjorie Lee Scholarship, presented in honor of a beloved long-time teacher and mentor with the Inter-Lakes School District. Hailey will attend Endicott College in Beverly, MA and plans to major in English Literature and Creative Writing. While at Inter-Lakes, she was a member of National Honor Society, the high school band, Science Club, Cheerleading and Girls Varsity Soccer team.
The Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association congratulates all members of the ILHS Class of 2020 and wishes them the best of luck in future endeavors.
