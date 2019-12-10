WOLFEBORO — Hundreds of children, families, friends, neighbors and visitors are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve during a day and evening of festive events, capped off by fireworks over Lake Winnipesaukee.
“Last Night Wolfeboro 2019 is a free celebration for the Lakes Region to enjoy,” said Selectman Linda Murray, chair of the Special Events Committee. “Our schedule includes activities, concerts, shows and games for all ages to enjoy, and we have fantastic prizes to present to use now and in the New Year.”
Beginning at Wolfeboro Town Hall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Last Night Wolfeboro events range from a scavenger hunt at town shops to Mo the Balloon Man making creations for children, the Wildlife Encounters show, the Chris Herrick magic show, and a buffet supper, dessert and entertainment for everyone.
New this year, Last Night Wolfeboro is presenting a free Jazz to Keep You Warm concert by the Freese Brothers Combo Band at the First Congregational Church.
Donations to offset program costs are welcome at each event venue. Event sponsors include Black's Paper Store, The Children's Center, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Avery Insurance, Harvest Market, Doran Insurance, and Antonucci Insurance. Last Night Wolfeboro 2019 is produced by the Wolfeboro Special Events Committee and Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation, with funding from the Economic Development Committee, Brewster Academy, All Saints Episcopal Church, Blacksmith Printing and other volunteers. Prizes were donated by The Wright Museum, New Hampshire Boat Museum, Molly the Trolley, M/S Mt. Washington, Kingswood Golf Club and other Wolfeboro area businesses.
