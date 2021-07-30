Andrew North and the Rangers just released a debut full-length LP, Phosphorescent Snack. The band's frontman, North, is a Wolfeboro native.
The album captures the diversity of the band’s style, from instrumental jazz to rock and funky jams. It’s off-beat yet accessible and fun.
“We made this on our own in a garage. We are just having so much fun right now, and that really comes through in the tracks,” said North. “I took a long time off from making music, and I never thought I would get a band this good together and put out an album like this.”
The band is North on keys and vocals, Dale Grant on drums and vocals, Chip Spangler on bass and vocals, and Rob O’Brien on brass. The members are small-town friends brought together by their approach to music. They span different ages, hometowns, and musical backgrounds, but hit it off quickly at local open mic nights. Over three years together they have honed their craft.
The band will celebrate with a record release concert at Area 23 in Concord, on Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
