Plymouth — The Flying Monkey Performance Center will present The Weepies Holiday Tour on Friday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. After a battle with cancer and a new record, The Weepies have a lot to celebrate this Holiday season. Tickets start at $29.
With 16 tracks, Steve Tannen and Deb Talan's fifth album offers folk rock melodies and harmonies.
Tickets for The Weepies Holiday Tour are $29-$39, and $45 for premier seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 603-536-2551, or visit www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
