Anthony Trollope, the British writer, published "The Way We Live Now" in 1875. It’s a long novel and like many at the time first appeared as monthly, serialized stories in a London magazine. Trollope was a prolific writer and if you haven’t read one of his many novels, I encourage you to dip in.

Trollope came to mind as I was thinking about my visit to the Zimmerman House in Manchester. Dr. Isadore J. Zimmerman and his wife Lucille wanted a house that wasn’t like all the other New England-style homes in Manchester. They approached the well-known architect Frank Lloyd Wright and asked if he would design their home. He agreed and designed not only the house, but the gardens and the interior details down to the dinnerware. The house was built in 1950 under Wright's direction. Interestingly Wright never visited the house.

