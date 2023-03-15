lake style hydrangeas

Green emerald hydrangeas begin blooming in March, a sign that spring is coming. (Courtesy photo)

We have all, at one time or another, heard the phase “beware the Ides of March.” It slipped into our consciousness through William Shakespeare’s play, "Julius Caesar." When Julius Caesar was dictator of Rome, he was stabbed to death in the Roman Senate on March 15, in an event planned by 60 conspirators and led by Marcus Junius Brutus and Gaius Cassius Longinus. The day later became infamous as the Ides of March. The phrase is popular, yet how many of us know what it means?

The dates Shakespeare was referencing in his play was March 15. In history it is, in fact, one of the ancient markers marking our relation to lunar phases. It seems the “ides” referred to the first new moon that appeared in the month, and in March that usually fell between the 13th and the 15th. At one point, I have learned, the ides signified a new year, which meant celebrations and rejoicing.

