MEREDITH — Enjoy Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and support Interlakes Community Caregivers from June 17-23. During that period, a portion of every sale at Ben & Jerry’s at Mill Falls Marketplace will be donated to Interlakes Community Caregivers. Ben & Jerry’s opens at noon daily.
“This is a great way to support our nonprofit organization and a local business at the same time,” said Ann Sprague, ICCI executive director. “We appreciate the ongoing generosity from Ben & Jerry’s of Meredith.”
Sprague says Ben & Jerry’s Meredith has been working with Community Caregivers since 2003, after the shop owner Jayne Cohen had the experience of being the primary caregiver of an aging parent. “Although her family did not need direct assistance, Jayne realized how important our services are to families that do and Jayne has been dedicated to supporting our organization since that time in memory of her father, Marvin Cohen.”
Ben & Jerry’s Meredith is at Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway. For more information, call Liz Breton at 603-279-2200 and follow the store on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., contact Ann Sprague, executive director, at 603-253-9275, ext. 4, email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org. Follow them on Facebook @InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.
