WEIRS BEACH — The Patio Garden Restaurant's seventh season of summer jazz concerts continues with the Eric Chase Jazz Trio on Friday, July 26, 7-10 p.m. Chase has been performing saxophone throughout New England for the last 38 years. He was the saxophone player for a band originally called Straight No Chaser, then Raccoon Beach, and finally The Attractions, for 30 years. Chase has also played with the Seacoast Big Band, the Players, Tongue in Groove, and the Joe DeRose Big Band. Appearing with Chase is Joe Pierog on bass and Craig Fahey on drums.
Geoff Countryman will play on Saturday, July 27, 7-10 p.m. Countryman is a saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, engineer and teacher. Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Geoff came to New York City to attend New York University’s jazz performance program, graduating cum laude. He can be seen in Julie Taymor’s 'Across the Universe,' has performed with the Saturday Night Live Band and with Chico Hamilton’s 'Euphoria.' He produced Kenny Werner’s album Lawn Chair Society' on Blue Note Records and Dave Douglas’ 'High Risk,' is a featured performer on hip-hop artist T.I.’s platinum, Grammy-nominated album 'King' on Atlantic Records, and the Emmy Award winning 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.' Countryman has worked with Patti LaBelle, Ingrid Jensen, Hiromi, John Pattitucci, Randy Brecker, Leon Pendarvis, Mike Mainieri, producers Neil Jason and Al Bell, Emmy Award winner Katreese Barnes, and Langhorne Slim.
Sunday, July 28, will feature the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames with special guest Mike Levine from 7-10 p.m. Levine, of Miami, Florida, plays keyboards for jazz and Latin groups, and has recorded several original CDs, including his latest, 2017’s 'Star Gazing,' featuring Ed Calle and Will Lee. As an accompanist, Levine has played with jazz instrumentalists Tom Scott, Michael Brecker, Toots Thielmans, Stanley Turrentine, Nat Adderley, Randy Brecker and Ira Sullivan, as well as jazz vocalists Michael Bolton and Mel Torme. Levine will appear with Ames on saxophone, Al Hospers on bass, and Craig Bryan on drums. For more information, visit www.mikelevinemusic.com.
The restaurant is in Winnipesaukee Marketplace, 21 Weeks St. For more information, visit weirsbeach.com/weirs-jazz-series or facebook.com/weirsjazz, call 603-366-5800, or email patiogarden@weirsbeach.com.
