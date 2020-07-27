MEREDITH — With the news that the Craftsmen’s Fair, traditionally held at the Sunapee Ski area for more than 87 years, was to be canceled this year due to COVID-19, individual artists were invited to come to the Meredith gallery and create Popups Under the Pergola.
Social distancing will be practiced. The League is also having a virtual fair, available by visiting nhcrafts.org/virtual-craftsmens-fair.
Popups Under the Pergola will host the following artists:
Saturday, Aug. 1 — Kathleen Krzeswinski of Torchcutters, who creates colorful metal wall art and garden sculptures using high quality, clean steel plate. Each piece is individually hand cut, then painted or heated patina before several clear coats. Using all lacquer automotive paints, the colors are vibrant. Krzeswinski will sell her work from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 — Doug Masury will show his bamboo scarves. The scarves are hand woven and hand painted with dye. Each is a unique piece of a wearable art. The scarves can complement any style of clothing from casual to dress-up. Bamboo is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-microbial per testing by the USDA. Scarves make a nice gift. The colors are unique and created on the fly. They are easy to take care of; hand wash and throw into the dryer on a gentle setting. Masury will be selling his work noon-4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3 — Join the gallery for a virtual webinar with printmaker Matt Brown as he explores The Energy Theory of Color, an approach he uses to make color woodblock prints using the Japanese hanga method. In the talk Brown will employ the theory in a tour of the gallery, explaining how a viewpoint sensitive to the energy levels of color can enhance enjoyment of crafted objects. Brown is currently working on a book on the subject in collaboration with Professor Ming Meng, a professor of psychology specializing in research in the science of visual perception. To register to receive the Zoom invitation, email meredithfinecraft@gmail.com. The link will be sent at 9:30 a.m. for the lecture that starts at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Mary Ann Geis of Magpots Pottery will demonstrate how she makes her ceramic work, in crisp white glaze with designs such as dragonflies and evergreens. Stop in to see her new design: blueberries. Geis will sell her work 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6 — Molly Harper of Soul Pine Pottery will be at the gallery 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to demonstrate how she creates her unique, birch-inspired pottery. Vases, mugs, votive candle holders, and more, all feature her detailed decoration. Meet the artist and watch her create some pieces.
Saturday, Aug. 8 — Back by popular demand, Becky Sawyer will hold a demonstration. Stop in to see new pieces created by the artist. Each piece starts as a hand drawn image on a polystyrene base, and is then hand colored using colored pencil, shaped, and fired. Through this process Sawyer creates one-of-a-kind wearable art. She will be under the pergola 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
