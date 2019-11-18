LACONIA — Pontine Theatre’s co-artistic directors Marguerite Mathews and Greg Gathers will premiere a new work, based on the early poems of Robert Frost, Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
Frost, a long-time summer resident of Franconia, received the first of four Pulitzer Prizes in 1924 for his volume “New Hampshire: A Poem with Notes and Grace Notes.” He is known for his New England settings, stark depictions of the difficulties of rural farm life.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
