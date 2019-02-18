MEREDITH — Two students in the Inter-Lakes High School Art Department, sophomore Aislinn Hird and senior Aidan Carney, have both earned awards and recognition from Scholastic Arts.
Hird was awarded two gold keys, Scholastic’s highest honor, for her work in drawing and illustration, and jewelry making. She will be continuing her focus in the arts at ILMHS, preparing for college and career readiness.
Carney was recognized with three silver keys and three honorable mentions for his portfolio and artwork in digital art, comic art, and drawing and illustration. Carney will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall of 2019.
“The level of talent and passion that these students possess is truly remarkable,” said art teacher Patrick Quinn, “I am very proud of their accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing their successes in the creative industry in the future.” Art teacher Brent Summers added, “It has been a pleasure watching these young artists grow, they pour their whole soul into their work."
