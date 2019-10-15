TILTON — Artist and member of the Lakes Region Art Association Pat Edsall created a Floating Garden display to bring awareness and raise funds for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The gazebo, with hand-painted, life-sized flowers suspended inside, was the focal point at her closing exhibit, Sept. 27 at the LRAA Gallery. “My objective was, and is, to recognize the beauty of the human mind and what a tragic loss for it to slowly fade away, like a wilting flower. It can be, and for far too many of us will be an issue effecting our families. Dealing with Alzheimer's is emotionally draining, expensive and a very sad experience to go through. That’s why I put this display together as a way to raise funds to help find a cure for these dreaded diseases,” Edsall said.
For everyone who made a donation, Edsall cut down one of her flowers and gave it to them in appreciation. To contribute, visit act.alz.org/goto/dancersmakeadifference.
Edsall also had displayed watercolor and ink paintings using only the color blue in an exhibit titled Out of the Blue. Over 100 people attended her exhibits. The LRAA Gallery is at Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
