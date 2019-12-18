TILTON — Learn how to paint animals in oils from than Acacia Rogers, an award-winning artist who will begin an eight-week course, limited to 10 students, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Lakes Region Art Association.
Whether a beginner or an intermediate artist, Rogers uses the same combination teaching techniques she has for the past 15 years. She’ll cover everything from animal anatomy, to form and perspective, how to improve drawing skills, color mixing, matching and values, how to use layers to build dimension, discuss materials and where to buy them, plus tips on choosing references materials. Side by side easel time with the artist also includes group critiques. At the conclusion of the course, student work is posted on her website and social media.
Contact Rogers at AcaciaRogers.wix.com/fineart, or 603-965-5551. The Lakes Region Art Association and Gallery is at 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
