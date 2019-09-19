GILFORD — Aspiring singers and songwriters can show off their talents for a chance to win the $500 grand prize at Patrick’s Open Mic Night. The eight-week contest will begin Tuesday, Sept. 24, and run until Finals Night on Tuesday, Nov. 12. First and second runners up will each receive $125.
The contest will be managed by host Paul Luff, and feature solo, duo and trio performers, allowing them to play for 15 minutes. A panel of guest judges will score the performances, with a winner picked each week for the first seven weeks of the contest. At Finals Night, the seven winners and two wildcard entries will compete for the grand prize.
Weekly performances are on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up in advance by emailing Paul Luff at pluff@myfairpoint.com.
This fall marks the fourth year of Patrick’s Tuesday Open Mic. “It’s really enjoyable to see how much our customers appreciate both the up-and-coming and the more experienced musicians. Paul does a great job of managing the sound, performing a great opening set, and working with all the musicians," said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle.
For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com.
