NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton School department of performing arts is readying the stage for its third production of the school year. The cast and crew will present a public performance of 'The Drowsy Chaperone' on Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in McEvoy Theater. A performance for the school community will take place Friday, May 10.
'The Drowsy Chaperone' is a two-act, musical comedy by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. The musical received five Tony Awards during its run on Broadway. The show is set as a 1928 Broadway musical, narrated as a play within a play.
As one of the largest casts to date at New Hampton School, the cast and crew are eager to share this production with the community. Cast member Ryan LeBrun said it is "filled with hilarious moments that make absolutely no sense at all. It’s a must-watch." Juliette Pegula said, "You will experience laughter, excitement, joy and putting all of your everyday worries at ease for 90 minutes."
The show is free and open to the public with donations to benefit the NHS Theatre Department.
Sixteen of the 27 cast members are day students at New Hampton School, while others hail from around the world. Meredith C. Brown directs the show, supported by a technical crew including Jim Spiegel, design; Gloria Breck, music director; Mary Randall Vaiden, costumes; and Meagan Francis, choreography.
The original Broadway production of 'The Drowsy Chaperone' was produced by Kevin McCollum, Roy Miller, Bob Boyett, Stephanie McClelland, Barbara Freitag and Jill Furman. 'The Drowsy Chaperone' is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.MTIShows.com.
