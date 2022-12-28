The Sweetbloods

The local duo The Sweetbloods is Janet Sanguedolce, left, and her husband Phil. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Well-rounded artists are interested in things far beyond their chosen talent. If an artist works with oil paint, they may also try sculpture, or a pottery maker may also explore print making, for example. Unless the artist has a great singing voice and an ability to play an instrument, they may shy away from performing as a musician.

Janet Sanguedolce is not the usual artist, and she moves from visual arts to music quite easily. As one half of the popular duo The Sweetbloods, Sanguedolce is known in the Lakes Region and beyond as a performer at intimate settings and larger venues. The other half of the duo is her husband, Phil.

