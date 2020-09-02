LACONIA — This month on LRPA After Dark, movies will be seen and not heard. Celebrate Hollywood’s silent film era each Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m. for the third annual Silent September Film Festival.
This weekend, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, a rarely-seen silent classic, 1919's 'Male and Female,' directed by Cecil B. DeMille and starring Gloria Swanson and Thomas Meighan, will air.
