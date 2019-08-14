MEREDITH — Join jeweler Joy Raskin at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to learn how to make bangles, cuff bracelets, and rings.
In this one-day workshop, the class will make simple wire rings and bangles by soldering them together, then hammered for texture and embellished with wire working. Cuff bracelets will be made from sheet metal textured and shaped.
Class members will leave with new rings and bangles for themselves or for gifts. The instructor will provide brass, bronze and copper wire and sheet metal, and a limited amount of silver wire. Students should bring beads, stones, or other material to set or incorporate into jewelry.
Tuition is $68 per student, with an additional materials fee of $20-$40 to be paid to the instructor at the time of the class. The materials fee will depend on the amount of silver used.
Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/jewelry-2 or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
