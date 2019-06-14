MEREDITH — The Interlakes Summer Theatre box office will be opening on-site on Saturday, June 22 at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium, One Laker Lane, at 10 a.m. Box Office hours will be Saturdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays noon-6 p.m., Mondays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-9 p.m. To buy tickets before the office opens, call 603-707-6035 or visit www.interlakestheatre.com.
This season includes 'Funny Girl,' July 3-14, the true story of comedienne Fanny Brice and her love affair with Nicky Arnstein; 'Ragtime,' July 17-28, is a turn-of-the-century story about the pursuit of the American Dream, set in New York City; 'Mamma Mia!' is July 31-Aug. 11, featuring the music of ABBA; 'Saturday Night Fever' runs Aug. 14-18, based on the '70s film featuring the music of the BeeGees.
Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m. There is an additional matinee for 'Saturday Night Fever' on Wednesday, Aug. 14; the matinee on Aug. 15 is sold out.
