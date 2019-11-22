MEREDITH — Over 30 students in the Inter-Lakes Theater Company will share their production of 'Aladdin Jr.' on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. Based on the animated Disney movie and the Broadway stage version, 'Aladdin Jr.' has the same songs and characters, including Aladdin, Genie, Jasmine and Jafar.
Aladdin, played by Forest Hamel, is an Arabian boy living on the streets of Agrabah, always on the run from the Sultan’s guards. He finds his way into a cave and releases a Genie, Morgann Jackson, from a magical lamp. Together they set out to turn Aladdin into a prince in the hopes of marrying Princess Jasmine, played by Katie Scadova. He also must overcome the nefarious plans of the evil Jafar, portrayed by Gus Kusch, who has his own plans of marriage to rule the kingdom.
The production is directed by Kathleen Hill, with music direction by Christine Chiasson and stage management by Johanna Halperin. “Disney’s 'Aladdin' is such a charming and funny story that has been delighting audiences for over 25 years. These kids have been working really hard since the beginning of the school year for their chance to bring this underdog story to the Inter-Lakes community," Hill said.
Scenic design and technical elements created by Jim Scadova, Shawn Smith and Jason Cornelissen include a flying carpet ride for Jasmine and Aladdin as they sing “A Whole New World.”
'Aladdin Jr.' is family-friendly, and has students involved from fourth to eighth grades. Performances are at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.