Gilford Youth Baseball’s winter clinics begin on Sunday, March 3, for youths ages 7-12, and Tuesday, March 5, for those ages 10-12. Children from any town are welcome.
The cost is $10 for one session per week and $20 for two sessions per week. Events take place at Gilford High School on Sundays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the Gilford Youth Center on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.