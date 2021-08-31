MEREDITH — Over 20 familiar songs from the Great American Songbook take center stage along with a brand new script when the Winnipesaukee Playhouse presents the world premiere musical It Had to be You. Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst created a tale which weaves together favorite songs from George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. A lively story, great dancing, and catchy tunes make for an afternoon of entertainment on the playhouse’s outdoor stage.
The play follows three young women from their high school graduation in 1916, World War I, and through 1928. The three friends, played by Kelsey Andrae, Raquel Jennings, and Victoria Preisman, find themselves in and out of romantic entanglements with the men in their lives who are all played by a single actor, Caleb Albert. Loves gained, lost, and in some cases gained again are the backbone of the show and the original script is complemented by songs which will have audiences humming on their way out.
Albert was last seen on the Playhouse stage in his award-nominated performance as Billy Flynn in Chicago. When not in New Hampshire, he can be found at Radio City Music Hall as a singer in The Christmas Spectacular. Preisman and Andrae return for their second and third productions, while Jennings is making her playhouse debut.
The production is directed and choreographed by Bryan Knowlton. Orchestrator, arranger, and music director Michael G. Meketa is new to the playhouse. Costume designer Wendy Davidson joins the playhouse after a nearly 20-year career with Norwegian Cruise Lines.
It Had to be You is sponsored by Chippers and the Taylor Community, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. For tickets, call 603-279-0333. For more information, including health and safety protocols, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
