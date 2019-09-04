LACONIA — Everyone is welcome at Taylor Community on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building for a free concert by The Freese Brothers Big Band.
The band was formed in 1982 to support and encourage the development of musical talents of the public, its members and especially young musicians, as well as to foster an appreciation of music of all eras.
Members live and work throughout central and Southern New Hampshire, coming from professional and musical backgrounds, including high school students. Some students have gone on to study music in college. Members blend their years of experience to produce the distinctive sound of the Freese Brothers Big Band.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, call 603-366-1400, or follow Taylor Community on Facebook.
