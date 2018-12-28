TILTON — “I paint a lot more than just humorous and satirical images of pigs,” said Duane Hammond, creator of Pigs ina Poke, a collection of pastel paintings featuring pigs engaged in human-like activities and situations.
His artistic talent extends beyond a focus on pigs, and includes fine art paintings in watercolors and soft pastels of seascapes, landscapes and cityscapes, as well as a variety of other subjects. In 2018, he received Best of Show and First Place awards at the Lakes Region Artists Association Annual Show, and a First Place award from the New Hampshire Pastel Society Annual Show. Examples of his work have been published in numerous publications, including ‘The Pastel Journal.’ Hammond’s paintings of pigs were also a segment on ABC’s Channel 9 Chronicle.
Hammond is a graduate from the Museum School of Fine Arts, Boston with a degree in graphic design. His ‘Body of Work’ exhibit at the Lakes Region Artists Association Gallery, 120 Laconia Road, opens Jan. 3, 2019, and runs through Feb. 1, Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
A Meet the Artist reception at the gallery is Jan. 19, from 2-5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, call the Lakes Region Artists Association Gallery at 603-998-0029.
