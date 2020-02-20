ASHLAND — The New Hampshire Executive Council confirmed Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Amanda Whitworth of Ashland as the next New Hampshire Artist Laureate. She is the eighth artist to receive the honor, and the first dancer.
A master teacher, choreographer and performer, Whitworth moves dance beyond traditional theater space into education and healthcare.
As director of dance at Plymouth State University, she expanded the dance curriculum to include interdisciplinary thinking and collaborative performances. Her work resulted in partnerships with organizations like the Art Front-Manchester, the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire, Ashland Elementary School, Canterbury Shaker Village and the Pemi Arts Region Community Group.
A co-founder of New Hampshire Dance Alliance, Whitworth assisted with revision of the New Hampshire Department of Education’s state curricular standards for dance education, and created a website that provides free resources for dance educators, performers and enthusiasts.
She is also a co-founder of Articine, helping artists and medical professionals collaborate to incorporate the arts into diagnosis and treatment, improving healthcare experiences and outcomes.
“New Hampshire’s arts community has a rich and vibrant history,” said Gov. Sununu. “I am confident that Amanda’s tenure as artist laureate will ensure that history is respected, while incorporating new elements that broaden the community’s outreach across the Granite State.”
"It will be an honor to serve as New Hampshire’s artist laureate and to follow in the path of my predecessors,” said Whitworth. “I will focus on pursuing creative, inclusive paths to share the stories of our people and our places through the language of movement and dance, inspiring innovation and conversation around our wonderful state.”
Among Whitworth’s awards are a Vermiel Medal from the Academy of Arts, Sciences and Letters in Paris, France for her work as a collaborative artist, and a spot on the 2019 New Hampshire Union Leader 40 Under 40 list.
Whitworth holds a master of education in integrated arts from PSU, a bachelor of fine arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and a certificate in creative placemaking from New England College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.