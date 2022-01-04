PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health and Mid-State Health Center have collaborated to enhance access to services in the community.
Pemi-Baker Community Health is changing its name to Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health.
For 55 years, Pemi-Baker Community Health has followed their mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve. With more than 70 employees and volunteers, they have grown to meet the needs of 28 surrounding towns, and as their new name and logo show, they are focusing on hospice, palliative and home health care moving forward.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health outpatient physical and occupational therapy services are now overseen by Mid-State Health as of Jan. 1. Pemi-Baker will maintain their offices at 101 Boulder Point Drive with a new entrance and will be serving patients as far north as Benton, Lincoln, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Bethlehem and Littleton. Their doctors, nurses, licensed nursing assistants, chaplains, social workers, physical, occupational and speech therapists will continue to provide services in the home setting. The current senior director of home health, palliative care and hospice, Danielle Paquette-Horne RN, will assume the position of executive director.
“With the growing need for hospice and home health in central and northern New Hampshire, this transition will allow us to focus our resources and expand our services to the patients and families who are in need of professional home healthcare,” said Paquette-Horne.
Dr. Robert MacLeod, Mid-State Health chief executive officer, said, “We are committed to providing health care services that meet the needs of the whole person. Bringing physical and occupational therapy services under our umbrella is another step for Mid-State to strengthen our integrated care model, while allowing Pemi-Baker to deliver services to patients where they need it most in the home care setting.” The two organizations will be working closely over the upcoming months to ensure a seamless transition for all. To learn more about this transition, visit midstatehealth.org/OPT.
For more information about Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health, call 603-536-2232, or visit pbhha.org.
For more information about Mid-State Health, call 603-536-4000 or visit midstatehealth.org.
