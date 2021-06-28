Presently, 53.3 percent of the New Hampshire population has been fully vaccinated, and with CDC COVID-19 guidance continually being revised (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov), now may be an ideal time to provide an update on what vaccination efforts will be happening within the Granite State and throughout the Winnipesaukee region as we move into the summer months.
COVID-19 vaccine is readily available at many local pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid, and Walmart, just to name a few. However, you may want to call ahead or visit their website before walking in for a vaccine shot as some require appointments while others do not. Here are some of the other ways the COVID-19 vaccine will be made accessible from the Winnipesaukee Public Health Network:
Homebound vaccination program
The Winnipesaukee Public Health Network is collaborating with Home Health Care Agencies throughout the region to ensure those qualified for COVID-19 vaccine administration within the home have those service available to them. Those residents who find themselves homebound due to injury, illness or other ailment can work with their home health care agency to schedule a home visit. If you are not connected with a Home Health Care Agency and would like to inquire about a home visit, please contact the Partnership for Public Health at 603-528-2145.
Business/pop-up clinic program
Business owners, employers, and community leaders can reach out to the Winnipesaukee Public Health Network to come to a business, civic organization, etc. and conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site for their employees, staff, and/or members. For more information contact the Partnership for Public Health at 603-528-2145.
Community events
Examples would be old home fays, resource fairs, craft fairs, car shows, holiday celebrations, etc., truly any business, civic organization, and/or community group planning and organizing events within the region can reach out to the Partnership for Public Health at 603-528-2145 to have an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic as part of their offerings to attendees.
Still have COVID-19 questions and would like answers you can be confident in? Wondering what others in the region have to say about the COVID-19 vaccine? View Frequently Asked Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines as well as testimonials from residents within the region about why they chose to get vaccinated by going to the Partnership for Public Health’s website at https://bit.ly/pphCOVIDinfo. The work of the Winnipesaukee Public Health Network continues, and your participation, assistance, and support are essential to aid in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.