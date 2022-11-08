PLYMOUTH — More and more, people prefer to be cared for in the comfort and dignity of their own homes. Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health provides in-home medical services that are cost-effective and person-centered. November is a chance to recognize the dedication and innovation of providers of health care at home. It is an opportunity to acknowledge recipients of in-home care services, and celebrate that they are able to remain in the safety and comfort of their own homes while receiving quality care.

Home health, hospice and palliative care providers have always been important to vulnerable citizens in our communities. But now that importance is underscored by the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in public/facility settings. When given the option, patients want to receive care in their homes. We believe that desire is stronger today than it has ever been. Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is proud to support 29 communities in central and northern New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.