PLYMOUTH — More and more, people prefer to be cared for in the comfort and dignity of their own homes. Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health provides in-home medical services that are cost-effective and person-centered. November is a chance to recognize the dedication and innovation of providers of health care at home. It is an opportunity to acknowledge recipients of in-home care services, and celebrate that they are able to remain in the safety and comfort of their own homes while receiving quality care.
Home health, hospice and palliative care providers have always been important to vulnerable citizens in our communities. But now that importance is underscored by the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in public/facility settings. When given the option, patients want to receive care in their homes. We believe that desire is stronger today than it has ever been. Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is proud to support 29 communities in central and northern New Hampshire.
Home Health
Home health provides skilled services, including nursing care, physical, occupational and speech therapy. Pemi-Baker will send a licensed professional to assess home health needs and develop a complete care plan. These services are usually short-term, as in the case of a person recovering from surgery or other health issues.
What are the costs and what is covered?
Medicare will cover home health if it is ordered by a physician and the person is homebound and in need of skilled services. Services are usually covered for a 30-day "episode of care." However, if an individual is enrolled in a Medicare HMO, known as a Medicare Advantage Plan, services are authorized on a per-visit basis. Long-term care insurance and Medigap plans may also cover some costs of a home health aide.
Hospice care
Hospice care brings together medical care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support for patients at the end of life and their families. The mission of hospice staff and volunteers is to address the symptoms of a terminal illness with the intent of promoting comfort and dignity. They are experts at pain management.
Hospice will manage your loved one's pain, help you understand what he or she is going through and help you and other family members cope with your emotions. Many of us are at a loss as to what we should do before and at the time of death. Hospice professionals help you get through a very difficult time and are there even after your loved one's death.
What are the costs and what is covered?
Medicare and Medicaid provide a hospice benefit that covers almost all of the costs of caring for a dying person during his or her last six months of life. To qualify for the Medicare hospice benefit, a person must have:
• Medicare Part A
• A life expectancy of less than six months
• An agreement in writing that he or she will not pursue any treatments to cure his or her illness
The Medicare hospice benefit covers skilled nursing services, physician visits, skilled therapy (i.e. physical, speech or occupational), medical social services, nutrition counseling and bereavement counseling, most of the cost of prescription drugs for symptom control and pain relief. Short-term inpatient respite care to relieve family members from care-giving is also covered.
"I am proud to celebrate our staff who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to our most vulnerable community members and to provide the opportunity for people to remain in their homes as long as they can,” said Pemi-Baker’s Executive Director, Danielle Paquette-Horne, RN. “I encourage everyone to learn more about their options of care and share their wishes with their family, loved ones, and health care professionals.”
For more information about how you can benefit from home health or hospice care in the home, contact Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home health at 603-536-2232 or www.pbhha.org.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.