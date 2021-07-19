PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center's Children's Learning Center is set to begin renovations later this month at their new facility, 742 Tenney Mountain. Slated for fall completion, the 8,400-square-foot facility will provide space for classrooms for more than 60 children, infants to preschool aged.
The center will undergo a name change and a total rebrand of the school, becoming Little Antlers Learning Center. The new name and new logo will be revealed as construction begins at the new facility. Little Antlers Learning Center's unique name came from Mid-State staff member Colleen, and was chosen as the community favorite through a survey in June.
An internal feasibility assessment identified that the region currently has licensed childcare for only 25 percent of the infant and toddler population, according to Robert MacLeod, Mid-State Health Center chief executive officer. The project aims to address the region's unmet childcare needs. Additionally, 51 percent of the childcare slots at The Children's Learning Center will benefit children of low- and moderate-income households. "This expansion was necessary to meet the increasing needs for childcare and preschool education in our community," said Alison Murphy, learning center director. "Increasing our capacity will allow us to serve three times the current number of families."
The new facility will become an energy-efficient building with solar panels, an HVAC system to allow for ventilation and increased infection control, indoor and outdoor play areas for physical activity no matter what the weather, and a garden for children to grow fresh food and learn about nature and healthy eating.
Mid-State has received grants from the Community Development Finance Authority for the $3.1 million dollar project, in the form of a public facilities grant and tax credit program. Construction financing is provided in part by the Bank of New Hampshire and tax credit commitments were made by Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, Bank of New Hampshire, Northway Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Orchard Medical Management, Anagnost Companies and the Grappone Auto Group.
To stay connected with the Little Antlers expansion project, visit midstatehealth.org.
