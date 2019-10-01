2019 MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK
LACONIA – The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer®walk to fight breast cancer is just around the corner. The community is invited to pull together friends, family members, co-workers, and others to participate in Making Strides in The Greater Lakes Region on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Opechee Park. Individual walkers are also welcome. Registration will open at 9:30 a.m., opening ceremonies will start at 10:30, and the walk will follow.
This is the 27th annual Making Strides walk. The event will unite the community to honor and celebrate breast cancer survivors, educate women about the importance of prevention and early detection, raise money for the fight to end breast cancer, and commemorate 27 years of making a difference in the fight to end breast cancer. There is no fee to register but all walkers are encouraged to raise $100 in order to receive a long-sleeve Making Strides t-shirt.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a noncompetitive, 3-mile walk that unites hundreds of women, men and children in the community to raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer while offering hope to all people facing the disease.
Walkers can also enjoy community sponsored activities like a special tent for survivors, group photos in a Harvest of Hope, a Warm up with Body Design by Joy, the PSU dance team, and an obstacle course for children by the Downtown Gym. Nazzy Entertainment will be the event emcee.
Money raised will help the Society provide free resources and support to the one in two women, newly diagnosed with breast cancer, who turn to the Society for help and support. Dollars raised also fund groundbreaking research to find, prevent, treat and cure breast cancer, as well as help the Society ensure access to mammograms for women who need them.
The American Cancer Society invests more in research to find, prevent, treat, and cure cancer than any other nongovernmental organization. The Society has played a role in nearly every major breast cancer research breakthrough in recent history, including establishing mammography as
the screening standard, discovering lifesaving treatments, and better understanding factors that can reduce our risk of getting breast cancer.
This year Avon joins Making Strides as the first ever National Presenting Sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available.
To join Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, visit makingstrideswalk.org/greaterlakesNH or call Kathy Metz at 512-490-8787 for more information. For more information about breast cancer, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
