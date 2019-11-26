CONCORD — The National Council for Behavioral Health and the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association have assembled a committee of 25 local organizations, including Lakes Region Mental Health Center, that have signed on to support the upcoming Unite for Mental Health: New Hampshire town hall to be held Dec. 16, at The Dana Center at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. The event will serve as a town hall for 2020 presidential candidates to engage with the audience to discuss issues and solutions related to mental health.
“The member organizations of the host committee are collectively involved in all aspects of the mental health community here in New Hampshire,” said Roland Lamy, executive director of the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association. Host committee members are involved with event programming, bringing awareness to the event, attendance at the event and continuing the conversation around mental health policies afterward.
Other member organizations of the host committee include American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, New Hampshire Chapter; American Mental Health Counselors' Association; Bi-State Primary Care; Center for Life Management; Community Partners of Strafford County; Dartmouth-Hitchcock; Disability Rights Center; Granite State Home Health & Hospice Association; Greater Nashua Mental Health; Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester; Mental Health for US; Monadnock Family Services; NAMI New Hampshire; National Council for Behavioral Health; New Hampshire Medical Society; New Hampshire Mental Health Counselors Association; New Hampshire Children's Behavioral Health Collaborative; New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association; New Hampshire Psychiatric Association; Northern Human Services; Riverbend Community Mental Health, Inc.; Seacoast Mental Health Center, Inc.; and West Central Behavioral Health.
The event will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Anselm College, and feature 2020 presidential candidates, former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, other local experts. To register, visit tinyurl.com/Unite4MentalHealthNH.
