PLYMOUTH — As fans of the New England Patriots know, on July 4 of this year former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke. Fans may also recall that in 2005, Bruschi suffered a major stroke due to a small congenital heart defect. Bruschi recovered to play again for the Pats the following year. His recent stroke began with a loss of ability to use the left arm. Fortunately, Bruschi recognized the symptoms almost immediately and got to a hospital quickly. This time, the stroke was a less severe form known as a transient ischemic attack, and Bruschi stated he is “recovering very well”.
Every year in the U.S., approximately 795,000 people suffer a stroke, with about 140,000 fatalities annually. Recent data showed roughly 500 New Hampshire fatalities annually due to stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control, around 87 percent of strokes are classified as ischemic, meaning there is a narrowing or blockage of blood vessels that flow to the brain. A smaller number are caused by a blood vessel in the brain that leaks or ruptures, termed a hemorrhagic stroke.
Research shows several factors that contributing to risk of stroke:
- Prior stroke: If someone had a prior TIA or full stroke, chances for another event are greater
- High blood pressure: Also referred to as hypertension, is a major cause of stroke
- High cholesterol levels: Over time can lead to narrowing of the arteries of the brain
- Heart disease: Certain heart diseases can result in increased risk of plaque build up in arteries, which can cause stroke
- Diabetes: Patients with diabetes are at risk for increased high blood pressure, a major contributing factor for stroke
- Sickle cell disease: This condition results in abnormally shaped red blood cells, making it easier for the cells to lodge in a blood vessel, blocking it and causing stroke.
To remember the warning signs of stroke, use the FAST signs recommended by the America Stroke Association:
F = Facial drooping
A= Arm weakness
S= Speech slurring
T = Time to call 911 if any of these are noticed
According to Harvard Medical School, the following are ways to reduce odds of having a stroke:
- Work to lower blood pressure to healthy levels
- Lose weight, and consult a health care provider about appropriate weight
- Smokers should quit, or cut down as much as possible
- Keep alcohol in moderation
- People who are diagnosed with diabetes or atrial fibrillation should work with their physicians to manage those conditions as effectively as possible
- Exercise safely to reduce weight and lower blood pressure
For more information about Pemi-Baker Community Health, call 603-536-2232, email info@pbhha.org, visit www.pbhha.org, and like their Facebook Page @PBCH4.
