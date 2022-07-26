Huggins Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Matos,

Procter & Gamble’s VP of Grooming, North America, John Claughton, far left, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett congratulate Huggins Hospital Pediatrician, Michael Matos, MD, for being selected as a 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winner. (photo courtesy of Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots)

 Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital's Wolfeboro pediatrics physician, Michael Matos, MD, FAAP, was recognized as one of this year’s Patriots Foundation MVP Award honorees for his volunteer work as medical director at Camp Carefree, an overnight summer camp for youth with type 1 diabetes. The award was accompanied by a $10,000 donation for the American Diabetes Association.

For the past 25 years, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation have been recognizing volunteers for going above and beyond to give back to their communities through the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program.

