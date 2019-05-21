GILFORD — Hillside Surgery Center has appointed Dr. Alexander Hennig as the new medical director, effective April 1. Hennig has been an active member of the Joint Operations Committee of Hillside Surgery Center since 2009.
He takes over from the former medical director, Dr. John Grobman, who passed the torch after serving in that position for 18 years.
Hillside Surgery Center is a free-standing facility where surgeries that do not require a hospital inpatient admission are performed. They provide a safe, cost-effective, caring and convenient environment that can be less stressful than a large hospital environment. Hillside Surgery Center is affiliated with LRGHealthcare.
Dr. Grobman was the appointed provider for Medical & Administrative Oversight (MAO) of the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in 2001 when the surgical site first originated as a department of LRGHealthcare. In 2009, a key and pivotal transition time within our community, the Surgery Center became a for-profit, joint venture between LRGHealthcare and physician owners to be known as Hillside Surgery Center. At that time, Dr. Grobman was appointed to the position of Medical Director where he has since governed medical staff and collaborated on all operational decisions. Dr. Grobman is widely regarded for his dedication to assuring the highest quality of clinical care and patient experience and under his leadership, both remain a top priority at Hillside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.