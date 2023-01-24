CONCORD — Granite VNA invested more than $5 million in community programs and services last year, according to the agency’s 2022 Community Benefits Report. The report shows how these charitable funds support the ever-changing needs of the many communities served by the agency.
“Investing in community benefits for our most vulnerable populations, and improving health overall, is at the heart of our mission as a not-for-profit, community-based agency,” said Beth Slepian, president and CEO, Granite VNA. “All of our team members play a vital role in our charitable programs and services to help improve hundreds of lives in community each year.”
Key investments outlined in the 2022 Community Benefits Report include:
• $2,289,605 for subsidized health services at the Hospice House
• $89,300 in charity care to individuals who are uninsured, underinsured, or otherwise unable to pay out-of-pocket fees for services
• $139,948 in educational opportunities that are free of charge and help individuals of all ages manage their health, improve their quality of life, and maintain their independence
• $165,583 for employees to support and strengthen communities through volunteerism, educational opportunities, and board and committee participation
• $82,972 for basic community health services such as foot care and blood pressure screenings provided at foot care clinics
• $32,190 in bereavement and grief support for community members who have experienced the death of a loved one
• $207,225 to provide clinical training opportunities for undergraduate nursing, social work, physical therapy and speech therapy students
Since 1899, Granite VNA has been caring for people in their homes and leading the way in population health. Today, the agency employs more than 435 highly skilled clinical and support staff who provide unmatched care across the life spectrum, from birth to end-of-life, in homes and facilities across the 82 communities it serves. Granite VNA also operates Hospice House in Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.