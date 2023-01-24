CONCORD — Granite VNA invested more than $5 million in community programs and services last year, according to the agency’s 2022 Community Benefits Report. The report shows how these charitable funds support the ever-changing needs of the many communities served by the agency.

“Investing in community benefits for our most vulnerable populations, and improving health overall, is at the heart of our mission as a not-for-profit, community-based agency,” said Beth Slepian, president and CEO, Granite VNA. “All of our team members play a vital role in our charitable programs and services to help improve hundreds of lives in community each year.”

