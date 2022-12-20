PLYMOUTH — The holiday season can be a difficult season for family caregivers. When your loved one is living with a serious illness, you want to carry on traditions with friends and family but the grief and responsibility of caring for them can greatly diminish the usual holiday cheer. Spending the holidays with a loved one receiving palliative or hospice care is a balancing act between maintaining traditions and not overstimulating.

Caregiving may include lifting, bathing, delivering meals, taking loved ones to doctor visits, handling difficult behaviors, and managing medications and family conflicts. This level of care can result in lost work hours, high stress, and serious declines in physical and mental health. If you are caring for someone receiving palliative or hospice care, however, it is important to know that the Pemi-Baker team will help you in this challenging role.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.