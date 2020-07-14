With self-isolation and social distancing having been in effect for the past three months (and with no end in sight), how are people getting support and help for their substance use concerns?
Programs and organizations that provide this kind of help have become innovative during the pandemic. Many groups that had once met in-person have now become virtual communities for guidance and support. If you have access to a phone, you can call and/or text for information and assistance. If you have access to the internet, you are only one click away from any number of avenues for help.
Depending on what you need will determine where you want to go for assistance. A one-stop shopping organization for resources and help is NH 2-1-1. You can call them at 2-1-1 or go online at www.211nh.org, and they offer assistance to anyone in New Hampshire for a variety of needs. From looking for your local food pantries to treatment and recovery options in your area, they can do it all.
If your needs are specific to substance use only, you may want to check out the Doorways of NH at www.thedoorway.nh.gov (calling 2-1-1 will get you connected to the Doorway nearest you if you wish to speak to a person). The Doorway website will help you to locate treatment options and recovery supports as well as provide overdose reduction and prevention information. Additionally, there are Doorways located throughout NH for in-person services (you may want to check for days and times).
Regional and community-based programs and organizations have always provided services and aid to their communities, and with the pandemic they have devised new ways to ensure individuals and families are being supported virtually as well. Places like family resource centers and recovery organizations are ensuring that people are still being taken care of while self-isolating/social distancing. Current offerings can be found on their websites, by making a call, or by sending an email.
NH Area Assembly of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) provides a toll free hotline (800-593-3330) as well as an online database of meetings (nhaa.net/meetings). This online database lists both in-person and virtual meetings happening throughout NH for those interested in the AA approach to refraining and abstaining from substance use. Those affected by someone else’s use can still participate in virtual meetings for NH Al-Anon. Their meeting list can be found on their website (nhal-anon.org/meetings).
If you are still at a loss of where to go, you can always turn to your regional public health network. These regional hubs are chock full of resources and information as well as work collaboratively with many of the programs and organizations mentioned above. For the Winnipesaukee region, Partnership for Public Health serves as the public health network. Go to the website pphnh.org or call 603- 528-2145 to inquire about substance use whether it be for prevention, treatment, intervention, or recovery.
While the pandemic continues for the foreseeable future, substance use work in NH endures. Efforts persist in prevention messaging and education through social media outreach and online platforms. Treatment and interventions are being administered through telehealth (where and when available). Recovery supports are being conducted in a caring and compassionate virtual environment. Getting support and help for substance use concerns is within reach, let us connect you to what you need.
