Dr. Melissa Hanrahan, one of the providers at Westside Healthcare in Franklin, agreed to an interview with Franklin VNA and Hospice.
Q: How long have you been practicing at Westside Healthcare?
A: I have been with Westside Healthcare for about 17 years.
Q: If people are looking for a new primary care provider, what kinds of questions should they be asking the provider to see if she or he is the right provider for them?
A: That is a hard question to answer. I think the most important thing is to find a primary care provider that will take the time and listen to you. You want somebody that we will think about the whole person and not jump to conclusions. You want somebody that we will respect your beliefs about your health. I feel it is my job to guide the patient as to what is the best medical advice and then work with a patient and their beliefs.
Q: What is one thing you wish patients would speak with their providers about?
A: This might not be a direct answer to your question, but I think it is essential to look at the whole person, not just the disease or illness. I like to know what level of stress people are under, what their diet is like, what their sleep is like, and how much exercise they get. These are all factors that impact someone's health. For example, if you are not eating healthy and sleeping well, it can lead to many physical ailments.
Q: Tell us about the intersection of primary care and home health and home hospice.
A: Home health and home hospice have been essential in helping me take care of my patients. It is important for my patients to maintain independence at home. VNA can help by making sure medications are being taken properly, assisting with wound care, helping with physical therapy, and strengthening. Often having visiting nurses in the home prevents hospitalization and overall improves the quality of life of patients. The home health and home hospice are in contact with our office regularly, so I am aware of what is happening with my patients and can give timely advice. The two-way communication helps patients and families be able to advocate for themselves when medical situations become complicated.
Q: Any last thoughts that you would like to leave us with?
A: I really enjoy living in the Franklin area. I grew up here and feel like I really understand the community. I live locally with my husband, two daughters, and two dogs and find this is a great place to raise a family.
