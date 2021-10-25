ROCHESTER — Frisbie Memorial Hospital is has announced the reopening of Advanced Orthopedics at its former clinic location at 14 Maple Street in Gilford.
Advanced Orthopedics is currently welcoming new patients and looking forward to reconnecting with its previous patients to provide orthopedic and sports medicine care services to patients in the NH Lakes Region. In June 2021, Advanced Orthopedics joined Appledore Medical Group and Frisbie Memorial Hospital, opening offices in Barrington and Sanbornville, NH.
“We are excited to bring back Advanced Orthopedics and its four board-certified orthopedic surgeons to Gilford, and that we are improving access to orthopedic and sports care for our patient community in the NH Lakes Region,” said Tim Jones, chief executive officer of Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedics specializes in all aspects of musculoskeletal care and provides both non-operative and surgical treatment options for a wide spectrum of common and complex orthopedic injuries and degenerative conditions.
Glenn Lieberman, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and a graduate of Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Temple University, in Philadelphia, where he served as chief orthopedic resident. He also completed fellowships in orthopedic trauma and reconstructive surgery at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH, and in spinal neurosurgery at the Northeast Institute for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.
Alexander Hennig, MD specializes in arthroscopy of the shoulder, elbow, knee, and ankle. Practice interests include rotator cuff repair, shoulder instability, knee ligament reconstruction (ACL), cartilage repair, and fracture care. He graduated from of the University of Vermont College of Medicine, where he also completed his internship and residency in the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation. He then completed a fellowship in sports medicine at New England Baptist Hospital and Children’s Hospital, in Boston. While there, he served as the assistant team physician for the Boston Celtics and Northeastern University.
Jeffrey Clingman, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. In addition to general orthopedics, he specializes in hand surgery, microsurgery, and trauma. He graduated with highest distinction from Indiana University School of Medicine, where he also fulfilled his residency in orthopedic surgery. He then went on to complete a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at Duke University.
Joel Huleatt, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine. He is highly experienced in arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, shoulder replacements, the arthroscopic treatment of ACL, meniscus, and cartilage injuries of the knee, and in fracture care of the extremities. His expertise also includes treating sports and cartilage injuries in pediatric and adolescent patients. He attended medical school at Brown University, completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Emory University, and completed a fellowship in Sports Medicine and Shoulder Arthroplasty at the University of Connecticut and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Drs. Hennig and Huleatt also both serve as team physicians for the United States Ski and Snowboard team, and have traveled internationally to cover their events.
For more information about Advanced Orthopedics, call 603-522-6163.
