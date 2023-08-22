CONCORD — Granite VNA recently introduced a telemonitoring program for people who are receiving skilled nursing care and/or home therapy services from the agency.

The program is available to patients who have unstable medical illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congested heart failure and hypertension. Participants must have access to the internet and are taught to operate the telemonitoring technology, including a tablet, pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff and scale. The program and the equipment are provided at no cost to patients.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.