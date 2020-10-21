Join Gilda’s Club New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a streamed video of the award winning play, "The Actual Dance," starring Sam Simon. As one of the most beautiful love stories ever told, The Actual Dance is a graceful and inspiring journey through the uncharted waters of illness, where the resilience and power of the human spirit ultimately persevere.
The Actual Dance will make you laugh, cry and then cheer! TO RSVP and receive the link to view, please email Pat@GildasClubNH.org. The video of the play will be aired from the Taylor Community and residents are welcome to see the video in person at the Taylor Community on Oct.29 at 6:30 p.m. Gilda’s Clubs are FREE cancer support communities for people who have cancer and those close to them. Gilda’s
Club New Hampshire is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization and we are working to open our clubhouse in Lakes Region. For more information, please call 603-387-6775 or visit us online at www.GildasClubNH.org.
