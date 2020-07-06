GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is again sponsoring a week-long Challenger British Soccer Camp. This camp will be held from July 13 – July 17 at the Gilford Village Field. This camp offers a 3-hour program for children ages 6-14 from 9 a.m. – noon and a 1 ½-hour program for children ages 3-5 from 12:30 – 2 p.m. Participants may register by visiting the Challenger website at www.challengersports.com .
Cost: $137.00 for ages 6-14 and $101.00 for ages 3-5
For more information, please contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.