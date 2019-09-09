WOLFEBORO — On Wednesday, Sept. 11, from noon-1 p.m., Wright Museum will honor the thousands of lives lost 18 years ago at a memorial ceremony organized by Bob and Lindy Viscio.
“My wife and I have been doing this memorial about 10 years after the original organizer, Jeff Adjadant passed away,” said ceremony organizer Bob Viscio. “We were both New Yorkers and airline crew. We represent the two airlines used in the Sept. 11 attacks, United and American.”
The memorial event will include local first responders, police and fire department personnel and EMS. “We look for people who have stories of any involvement in fallout of the attack,” Viscio said.
Museum Executive Director Mike Culver expressed the importance that the museum host this ceremony. “This is a really important event for the museum,” he said. “This was a very dark time in history, and it’s important to honor those who lost their lives 18 years ago. I expect it to be a sad, but healing ceremony.”
Viscio said he expects between 60-70 attendees for the ceremony, but hopes for more. “For the 10th anniversary, we had over 100,” he said. “About 10 United Airlines flight attendants arrived to support my wife, a 30-year United flight attendant. We hope to have a good showing this year, 18 years since this cowardly attack on civilian targets.”
For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.