WOLFEBORO — For museum staff, an exciting event that takes place behind the scenes is artifact donations.
Recently, the Wright Museum received a small American flag that was carried through the streets of Paris on August 1944 when it was liberated. The flag, according Executive Director Mike Culver, was signed by several soldiers, including Dr. Carl Rosa who kept it.
"The flag was donated by Cynthia and Michael Lawson after Rosa passed away in September 1994 in Connecticut," Culver said.
The following text is written on the flag: "This flag rode through the street of Paris, Aug 24, 44. Carried by the 3rd Sect. Willie E. Boles, Tenn; Henry E. McGouttry, Mass; Morris V Gray, Del; Robert Frasier, Tenn; Robert O. Steiger, Tenn; Carl Rosa, CT; and Edison Bartrumn, Ohio; Louis Sle(a)mon, RI; William C. Erwin, Tenn."
Rosa served in the 196th Field Artillery Battalion in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He participated in the liberation of Paris where his group was attached to the French Second Armored Division in August 1944.
"The Second Armored Division ran into heavy German artillery, taking heavy casualties, but on August 24 managed to cross the Seine and reach the Paris suburbs," added Culver. "There, they were greeted by enthusiastic civilians who besieged them with flowers, kisses, and wine...This is just part of what took place in Paris in that time."
Upon his return home from the war, Rosa studied at the University of Connecticut in the pre-dental program, and then graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, School of Dentistry. He returned to Waterbury, Connecticut, where he practiced for more than 35 years.
"Items like this—and the story behind them—reveal a part of our history that is so important to who we are today as Americans," said Culver. "I thank his estate for this wonderful donation and look forward to adding it to our collection."
For more information about the Wright Museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org. The museum is open daily through Oct. 31.
