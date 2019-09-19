WOLFEBORO — Wright Museum opened “The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II" exhibit on Sept. 15.
Sponsored by Taylor Community and The Weirs Times, the exhibit features photographs of World War II Veterans taken by Thomas Sanders.
After graduating high school, Sanders traveled the country to record in pictures and words experiences from those who fought in the war.
According to museum Executive Director Mike Culver, the exhibit is powerful. “Sanders was able to take an idea and turn it into a mission that will serve the country for years to come,” he said. “It is a great tribute to those who have sacrificed so much to give us the world we live in today.”
“The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II” runs through the end of the museum's season on Oct. 31.
For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
