WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Stamp Club announces its open house and membership drive for Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., to be held at All Saints Episcopal Church at 258 South Main Street. All Covid restrictions required by the Church and current at that time will be strictly observed.
The Wolfeboro Stamp Club is a member of the American Philatelic Society and receives, each month, circuit books with fresh stamp material for our members to examine and, if needed for their collections, purchase at very reasonable rates.
Club members meet every first Thursday of the month in the Beck Library at All Saints Church, from 6 to 8 p.m. Members buy and sell stamps from each other, search through bins of stamps, both on and off paper for that elusive missing treasure, examine the circuit books and listen to presentations by members on topics of philatelic interest.
No-obligation visits are encouraged, both to the open house and to the monthly meetings. Come and find out about the club and see if you would like to become a member. If so, our annual dues are a hefty $5.
For all inquiries and questions, contact President, Warren Gould at 603-569-8678.
