WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Historical Society kicked off the season with their semi-annual Antiques and Crafts Fair at Town Hall.
The society participated in the July 4 Parade, where society members marched dressed in period costume. Don Hargy led a downtown walking tour from the Wolfeboro Train Station.
The Clark Museum Complex will open for the summer season with guided tours starting July 5 through Aug. 31. Hours are Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The museum will offer free admission on July 5, with an ice cream social to celebrate the barn completion, from noon-1 p.m.
The lecture series continues at Clark Barn on July 8 with June O’Donal presenting Medicines through Time, Aug. 5 with Kim Altomare speaking about the Micmac Tribe, and Sept. 9 with Dave Warren who will present Steamships on the Lake.
A new event is a hands-on workshop in flower arranging with Linda Siracusa, July 27, from 10 a.m.-noon at Clark Barn. Participants will take home an arrangement and the skills to make their own. The registration fee of $15 is payable at the door. Pre-registration is required so fresh flowers may be purchased. To register, call Linda at 603-986-7053, or email lindasflowersandgifts@yahoo.com.
The Historical Figures Tea Fundraiser returns Aug. 18. Two seatings are planned. Afternoon tea and light refreshments will be served 2-4 p.m. Evening seating is 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $22, and will be available at Black’s mid-August.
