BRISTOL — The Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Education announced they will present some exciting upcoming activities at the Slim Baker Nature Area on New Chester Mountain Road.
Luminary Walk — This free event is open to all and will take place on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12 from 4-9 p.m. Walk the trail to Inspiration Point by the light of ice luminaries, and then enjoy the night sky at the top during the darkest time of the year. This promises to be a magical evening enjoying the out-of-doors.
Fireside Chat Series — On Saturday, Jan. 9 the first ‘Fireside Chat’ will be hosted. Gather 'round the campfire with Dick Tapply and hear stories from "the good old days" of his childhood and the childhood of his father, Wink Tapply. Share your own memories, and chat about the future of Bristol and the Slim Baker Nature Area. Registration is required, and participation is limited. More details will be coming soon on how to reserve your space.
Snowman Making Contest (all ages welcome!) — Celebrate February vacation the week of February 20-27 by heading to the field in the Slim Baker Nature Area and creating a snowman, or snowdog, or snowdragon. Use your imagination and build away. Then, take a picture and send it to events@slimbaker.org for the chance to win Slim Baker swag and a special prize. If you are not a snowman builder, you are encouraged to visit the field and view the creative works of the community.
To learn more visit www.slimbaker.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.